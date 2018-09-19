Maloney teacher is murder victim 392

A 34-year-old Maloney teacher became the country’s 392nd murder victim on Tuesday night when he was gunned down a short distance from his home.

According to police reports around 11.10 pm the victim Franklyn Jeremiah was standing close to his Building 15, Maloney home when he was approached by a gunman who began firing at Jeremiah. The victim attempted to run away but was struck several times about the body.

As he collapsed and fell to the ground Jeremiah pleaded for help and was assisted by neighbours. However, he succumbed to the gunshot injuries.

Neighbours of Jeremiah described him as a law-abiding citizen and said they were baffled over his murder.