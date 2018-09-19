Hero CPL 2018 takeaways Knight Riders the gold standard again…

DANCING DJ: Trinbago Knight Riders captain Dwayne Bravo, left, celebrates a wicket in the Hero Caribbean Premier League final at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba, Sunday.

Don’t doubt DJ Bravo

Few players in the world relish the spotlight more than Trinbago Knight Riders captain Dwayne Bravo. An energetic all-rounder by day and DJ Bravo by night, the 34 year old does not shun the bright lights at all. TKR owe much of their stability to Bravo who is the only captain in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history to stay with the same franchise since inception.

This year has arguably been one of the most difficult for Bravo who has struggled badly with the ball. Normally a leading wicket-taker in the tournament, Bravo still finished with 13 wickets but went at an astronomical economy rate of 10.64 runs per over. No player in the tournament who bowled more than 14 overs – Bravo bowled 49 – was more expensive than the Trinidadian.

Maligned on social media, Bravo, was unwavering in self confidence as all captains should be and stayed true to himself to win his third CPL title.

As a 22 year old, Bravo proved himself a capable death bowler with a slower ball to deceive a rampaging Yuvraj Singh and bowl him out for 93 to dismiss India for 197 and hand the West Indies victory by one run in a low scoring ODI thriller in Kingston, Jamaica. Since then, he has gone on to fool many more top class batsmen around the world with his clever variations of slower balls, slower bouncers and dipping yorkers.

Admittedly not having his best tournament with the ball, Bravo still took the burden upon himself to bowl the latter overs.

To change what had worked for him for over a decade would be asinine and a sign of weakness – there is no weakness in the Knight Riders’ armour. Who in the region can doubt Bravo now? The TKR skipper saved his best bowling performance for the final with two wickets for 30 runs and should have had a third had Kevon Cooper held on to an easy catch.

His captaincy throughout the competition has been spot on as he utilised his bowling attack to the detriment of his opponents. His batting has also been a breath of fresh air, averaging a shade under 30 (29.85) and giving his team a much needed lift with sixes galore when needed.