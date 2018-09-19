Help coming in for Maharaj

Chandrabhosh Maharaj

Offers of assistance have begun pouring in for 68-year-old Chandrabhosh Maharaj who has been forced to sleep on the benches of the San Fernando General Hospital after his house was destroyed by fire almost six years ago. Maharaj’s story appeared in Newsday Tuesday and concerned people began calling Newsday offices to offer assistance and to contact him. One person said Maharaj’s story had touched her heart and indicated her willingness to assist him in any way possible.

Maharaj was left homeless after his home at California near Couva was destroyed by fire almost six years ago. The former snow cone vendor was sleeping on the streets of San Fernando, Princes Town, Couva and Port of Spain until he went to the hospital. But for the past nine months the elderly man has been sleeping on the benches at the Accident and Emergency Department of the hospital after being robbed by other homeless men while sleeping on the streets. Maharaj is also a heart patient.