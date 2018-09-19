Gasparillo family tied up, robbed of luxury cars

WHEN bandits invaded the home of a 50-year-old Gasparillo businessman, his wife and their 26-year-old son and pointed a gun to their heads, tied them up and threatened to kill them, the family feared the worst.

They believed they were going to die.

The masked bandits stole five cars from the family’s home; three BMWs, a Jaguar and a KIA Sorento, $20,000 and US$7,000.

It was the first time the businessman was robbed at his home, but the third time he was robbed by bandits.

On two other occasions he was robbed at his business place, a hardware.

According to police report, about 4 am today, the family of three were asleep at their home when five bandits broke into the house. Police said the men entered the house by breaking open a window.

“They told us ‘don’t move’ and they put us to lie on the ground and then tied us up in the bedroom. One of them holding a gun placed it to our heads and said he was going to kills us,” the businessman said.

The businessman said he was sacred that his family would have been harmed.

The men then ransacked the house. The businessman said he did not have any CCTV cameras at his home as he is in the process of renovating the house.

He said it was frightening to know that "you are not safe in your own home".

“I thought they would have killed my family. We are lucky to be alive. I am thankful.”

The businessman said he does not know if his cars or money would be recovered.

Gasparillo police are investigating. Police told Newsday they have questioned several people.