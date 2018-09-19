Councillor’s home shot at: I never expected crime to reach my doorstep

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Police are investigating whether the Monday night shooting of the home of Chaguanas councillor Vandana Mohit has a political link.

Mohit’s car, as well as the exterior of her home, doors, windows, walls, were shot at during the attack. She and her mother who were jolted out of their sleep by the volley of shots were unharmed but remain traumatised by the incident.

“I never expected crime to reach my doorstep. It is the first time in my life I have experienced something like this. I am shaken,” said the councillor for Cunupia.

Both Local Government Minister Haji Kazim Hosein and the United National Congress (UNC) which Mohit represents in the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, have condemned the act.

Hosein said he was shocked and horrified by the shooting at the councillor’s home.

“I strongly condemn this heinous act to intimidate a local government practitioner, who has been an exemplary servant of the burgesses of Cunupia. The Minister of National Security and I have conferred, and he has assured me that a swift and thorough investigation has begun into this matter.

“We are seeking justice for Councillor Mohit. My thoughts are with her and her family at this time, with relief that they are physically unharmed, and with the sincere understanding and regret that they now have to recover from this trauma,” Hosein said in a statement.

UNC’s Khadijah Ameen said any attack against elected representatives, either UNC or PNM is totally unacceptable. She said the party was shocked by this crime and expressed the hope it was not politically motivated.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage for clues as the investigations continues.