COP IN LOCK UP No bail for SRP, labourer in Pollonais kidnapping

A SPECIAL Reserve Policeman (SRP) and a labourer yesterday appeared before a San Fernando magistrate charged with the September 6 kidnapping of mother of three Natalie Pollonais.

PC Shaundell Euin, 24, of Fabien Street, Caratal Road in Gasparillo and Gregory James, 50, of La Brea who is also called Roger Duncan, were both denied bail and remanded into custody by senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine.

The charge read to them was that on September 6, along the SS Erin Road in Debe, they and others, kidnapped Pollonais for ransom. The charge also stated that the two, without her consent or lawful excuse, held and prevented Pollonais from returning to her place of abode.

The charge was laid indictably by ASP Peter Ramdeen and PC Euin and James were not called upon to plead. Pollonais was rescued four days after she was snatched.

Attorney Carl Mattis, who represented PC Euin, said his client is an SRP with four years service. In an application for bail he said Euin was in possession of an expired passport and has no previous conviction or pending matters before the courts. James was unrepresented by counsel.

The court heard that James has pending matters for larceny but he denied this saying all matters were dismissed. Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan objected to bail saying the court must consider the grave nature of the offence and also because the investigation is still ongoing.

PC Seedan asked that Euin’s expired passport still be produced to the court. Magistrate Antoine in denying James bail, ordered that he produce his court extracts to prove his claim that previous charges against him were dismissed. In denying PC Euin bail, the magistrate ordered him to produce his expired passport to the court. Euin and James were told of their right to apply to a judge in chambers for bail. The case was adjourned to today. Police sources have confirmed that two other men, one of whom is a policeman, remain in custody as investigations continue.