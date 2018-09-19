City parks to be upgraded

The 150-year-old statue of Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of love, at the water fountain in Woodford Square, Port of Spain, was taken down by city corporation workers for repair work. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

In the coming weeks the public can look forward to upgrades at public parks in Port of Spain and environs.

Speaking with Newsday today, Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez said the city corporation has allocated an estimated $30,000 to do restorative work at Woodford Square.

He said while there were concerns from the public on the removal of the statue Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of love, with her son Eros, Martinez said it was removed for repairs.

“The statue in Woodford Square is under repairs, the fountain when they check was leaning. This is all part of restorative work that we are doing to Woodford Square and a number of parks and squares in the city of Port of Spain and environs. We are upgrading the park and squares at this time.

“Currently we are doing some work on the cenotaph in the memorial park where we are trying to restore the cenotaph to its original look when it was donated to us 100 years ago. It is made of yellow Portland stone and the statue is of bronze so we are doing some work there and replanting some trees.”