Chinapoo siblings were bludgeoned, strangled

AN AUTOPSY yesterday concluded that Victor Hutchinson and his sister Claudette Casell, two elderly people who were found dead at Casell’s home in Chinapoo Village, Morvant, died from blunt force trauma and strangulation and not by chopping as police initially thought.

When police discovered the two bodies on Monday, it was first thought that the wounds which they bore were chop wounds, but relatives told reporters at Forensics yesterday that Casell was bludgeoned to death and Hutchinson was both strangled and beaten with a blunt object.

Police believe the motive behind the killing was robbery. On Monday a tenant who lived at the ground floor of Casell’s one storey home heard a commotion and after a while went to check on the elderly siblings, but when he did not get a response he got worried and contacted the police. When the police arrived they found the bodies of the brother and sister laying dead in separate rooms of the house.

Reporters were also told yesterday that Cassell’s husband, James Casell, was killed outside the house several years ago.

Officers from the Homicide Investigations Bureau Region I are continuing investigations.