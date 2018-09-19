Another EPA member suspended

A SIXTH member of the Estate Police Association (EPA), who works in the Airports Authority (AATT), was suspended yesterday.

Zezellin Thomas showed up to work only to be handed the suspension letter. Those suspended are branch vice president Kenneth Joseph, Kamichan Maharaj, Leslie Young, Joshua Wallace, Gary Hayes and Thomas. They were all accused by the AATT of divulging sensitive security matters during a press conference on August 28.

They have been banned from entering the airport’s compound even to transact union business. Yesterday, EPA executive member Terrance Torres said he was not informed officially by his branch members of these suspensions and only knew of the issue through media reports.

Torres said he needs his members to report to him on this matter as he would not be guided by media reports. He said he is sure his members are fully aware of their responsibilities. The suspensions came after the six officers, through their attorney Jared Jagroo, responded to the AATT in writing, challenging its position that protocol was broken by the media press conference. They were written to by the AATT on August 31, and told to respond within seven days. The duration of the suspensions was not stipulated and that it is in place pending the outcome of a tribunal that is yet to be set up.

The AATT stated in the suspension letters that the association’s members disclosed sensitive security details relating to the operations of the airport to unauthorised persons in violation of their contracts.

This release of sensitive information, according to the AATT, took place at last month’s press conference. The AATT added there was a further breach in a Sunday Newsday article published on September 2. The association, through attorney Jagroo, is arguing that the steps taken against the officers amount to an illegal dismissal.