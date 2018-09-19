Activists: Parole officers must monitor ex-convicts

While making a robust call on stakeholders in the Ministry of National Security to have more youths involved in crime prevention plans, advocate for Duncan Street, Port of Spain, Hazel Smith called on Minister Stuart Young and his team to have parole officers to monitor ex-convicts in society.

Speaking on Tuesday night at the ministry’s sixth session of the National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP) held at City Hall, Port of Spain, Smith said having parole officers within communities can help in the reduction of crime.

Smith said, “We have to be very careful about the concept of the programme and what we are doing to prevent crime. I am hoping to see as part of the prevention that those who have already committed crime and who are coming out of prison is monitored by correction councillors that would correct behaviour."

A large crowd turned out at City Hall to voice their concerns and share suggestions at the forum.