‘Wall’ war claims another victim

Photo by Enrique Assoon

JASON “Sparkles” Richards is the latest victim in a “war” that began over two years ago in Orange Field, Chase Village.

Richards, 34, was gunned down by two men a short distance from his home in Lion Drive, in an area known as the Wall, around 5.30 pm on Monday.

Richards’ murder was witnessed by neighbours including young children. His family is crying out for justice as they say this is their second relative to die as a result of this war. Richards’ brother-in-law, Rodney “Darkman” Joseph was killed on August 14, 2016 in the same area while on his way to work.

Relatives, who asked not to be identified as they fear for their safety, told Newsday although police arrived on the scene within minutes of Richards being shot, they ignored our tip-off that one of the gunmen was among the crowd gathered to watch police process the scene.

"The gunman's car was right there and people were telling the police 'look the man that kill Sparkles' but them police stand up like they couldn't understand English,” a relative said.

“He kill my brother in full view of everybody, he wasn’t wearing a mask or anything. After he was finished he just pushed the gun in his waist and walk off in the trace. Is the same thing that happened when they kill Rodney...everyone knew who did it but the police never do anything,” he cried. Up to press time no arrest was made.