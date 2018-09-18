TYC committed to youth development

Students of the Scarborough Secondary School attend Tobago Youth Expose 2018 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex last Friday.

The Tobago Youth Council (TYC) remains committed to youth development, President Latoyaa Roberts said, speaking on Friday at the inaugural Tobago Youth Expose 2018 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

The newly revived TYC, in collaboration with Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Department of Youth, hosted the Expose, which Roberts-Thomas described as an opportunity to celebrate youth and showcase their talents.

“The purpose of this expose is a statement that the Tobago Youth Council is here, and we are willing to work with all youths on the island, youth service providers and all youth organisations. We do hope that today’s event strengthens partnerships that were previously created and also encourage other new opportunities for the Council,” she said.

“We are aware that there are many talents within this island, some are discovered already, and they are shining positively in their areas, while others are still undiscovered and are looking for opportunities to rise,” she added.

Director of the Department of Youth, Praveen Bheem, in her remarks, said it was the hope that young people on the island would benefit in terms of exposure, training and development, introspection, and networking opportunities and become empowered to make a positive contribution to the society.

“Our goal for you, the youths is that you would keep an open and teachable mind with humility to receive and learn as much as possible from the wealth of information being presented,” said Bheem.

“Additionally, we also hope that you would strive to one day be on the other side of the fence when you can be a facilitator, part of the TYC executive or the next Youth Development Director…,” she said.