TT SRP questioned about drugs in London

National Security Minister Stuart Young. Photo: Azlan Mohammed

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says a local Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer was questioned about drugs in London but there has been no report of an arrest for possession.

He was responding to a question in Senate Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark who asked about a member of TT Police Service who was arrested in London on cocaine possession.

Young said based on information from the police on May 15,a SRP attached to the TTPS was questioned by border force officers at Gatwick Airport, London, United Kingdom.

"It was reported the officer retrieved a suitcase belonging to him from the baggage belt and was asked whether he was aware that it is illegal to import drugs into the United Kingdom to which he answered 'yes.' Further the TTPS has indicated that no official report has been received concerning the officer's arrest in London on possession of cocaine or any other illegal substance. However this matter is being pursued and investigated with our foreign counterparts."