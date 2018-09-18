Tragedy will save others

THE EDITOR: How tragic – and I think this plight merits the use of that overworked word – that the Motilal family should have been blind-sided by the law of unintended consequences.

I’m sure that the idea of smoking out mosquitoes with an outdoor fire seemed a practical way to spare their children from the possibility of mosquito-borne disease.

Their best intentions have had a sorry ending. It has to be cold comfort for the family, but their experience with toxic smoke will surely save other innocents.

RIP young Shalma, blessed are the pure of heart.

BRENDA DE SILVA via e-mail