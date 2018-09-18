Thomas-Felix dispels claim Industrial Court is anti-worker

Deborah Thomas-Felix, President of the Industrial Court.

INDUSTRIAL Court president has again sought to dispel the claim that the court is biased against employers.

Business leaders have in the past blamed the court for low productivity in the country, saying it is harsh and oppressive in its judgments and favoured workers and unions.

Acknowledging that under prevailing economic conditions, it was likely that the court’s objectivity and fairness will be called into question, Thomas-Felix provided statistics from as far back as 2011, to dismiss the suggestion that the court was anti-employer.

“It is my sincere hope that the facts would serve to dispel the misconceptions and unfounded statements that tend to be repeated and amplified.”

Also present at yesterday’s opening were Chief Justice Ivor Archie, Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, president of the Law Association Douglas Mendes, SC, the Employrand president of the Equal Opportunities Tribunal Donna Prowell-Raphael, among others.