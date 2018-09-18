Speyside AC still being monitored

SEAN Melville, president of the Parent Teacher’s Association (PTA) of the Speyside Anglican Primary School says the sewer problem which forced early closure of classes on the first two days of the new school term, will be closely monitored to ensure repair works are effective.

Classes had to be aborted as the toilets were deemed unusable, forcing the THA’s Division of Education to provide portable toilets, while dispatching a contractor to the site.

By day two of the school term, THA Chief Secretary and Secretary of Education Kelvin Charles confirmed that the situation had been rectified.

“We would have agreed to a two-week period to test the system to see how it is going to work.

Thus far, I am comfortable as there isn’t any water in the bathroom and that sort of thing,” Melville said. Even with that, he is not convinced that the situation has been totally rectified.

“Things are pretty calm right now, but that is only so because we haven’t really had any significant rainfall on this end since the work was done, but I do know that whenever we do get some significant rainfall, the problem will resurface, I know it. “Whatever leaks that were there would have been fixed but I know that those things were not the real issue because different pipe leaks cannot be coming with smelly water and having that kind of stench.

I know that is not the issue, those things are just minor things that may have contributed but I know that the real problem will resurface when the rains come,” Melville said.