Sad farewell to Sharma Motilal, 9 Tragic poisoning at home

LAST RITES: Narad Motilal, centre, and his mother Sally, seated at left, perform last rites on Narad's brother Sharma yesterday at a funeral held at the family's Kernaham Village, Mayaro home. PHOTOS BY VASHTI SINGH

EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Narad Motilal remained silent even as tears rolled down his cheeks as he looked at the body of his brother Sharma Motilal, nine, lying in a coffin yesterday.

Pupils of Ortoire RC Primary school which Sharma attended, carried placards with messages: ‘You Will Be Missed’; Always an Angel’ and; ‘We Love You Sharma’ during his funeral.

Narad was supported by another brother Lomas, his cousins and grandparents as he boy performed the last rites for Sharma at the family home in Kernaham Village, Manzanilla Road, Mayaro.

Sharma died last Thursday after inhaling toxic fumes as he slept. Brother Narad was also affected by the fumes but survived after receiving treatment at the Sangre Grande District Hospital. Little Sharma was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mayaro Health Centre.

Pundit Ramesh Maharaj told Sharma’s parents Suresh and Sally Motilal to stop blaming themselves for his death. Maharaj told the parents and other mourners that Sharma was called back by his maker.

“You cannot continue to blame yourselves, as Sharma had karma (past deeds) to work out with you and this is why he was sent to your home,” the pundit said. He asked the grieving parents to accept what has happened as the will of God.

“There are lots of speculation regarding the death of this child, but God alone knows exactly what happened,” Maharaj said. No one should judge anyone, the pundit added, saying that this is a country where people are quick to come to conclusions.

He called on the people of Kernaham Village to support the Motilal family during their time of sorrow. Little Sharma was later cremated at the Mafeking Village cremation site.