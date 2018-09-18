Policeman in court for Pollonais kidnapping

Gregory James (right) is escorted by PC George (right) to the San Fernando High Court today to appear for the kidnapping of Natalie Pollonais PHOTO BY: ANSEL JEBODH

A SPECIAL Reserve Policeman (SRP) and a labourer today appeared before a San Fernando magistrate charged with the September 6 kidnapping of mother of three Natalie Pollonais.

PC Shaundell Euin, 24, of Gasparillo and Gregory James also called Roger Duncan were denied bail and remanded into custody by senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine.

The charge read to them was that on September 6, along the SS Erin Road in Debe, they kidnapped Pollonais for ransom. The charge was laid indictably and Euin and James were not called upon to plead. Pollonais was rescued four days after she was snatched.

Attorney Carl Mattis who represented PC Euin said his client is an SRP with four years service. In his bail application, he said Euin’s was in possession of an expired passport. He said his client has no previous conviction or pending matters before the courts. James was unrepresented by counsel.

The court heard that James has pending matters for larceny but he denied this saying that all matters were dismissed. Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan objected to bail saying the magistrate ought to consider the seriousness of the offence and also because the investigation is ongoing.

PC Seedan asked that Euin’s expired passport still be produced to the court. The magistrate in denying James bail, ordered that he produce his extract for the charges he claims were dismissed. In denying Euin bail, she ordered he produce his expired passport to the court.

Euin and James were asked to apply to a High Court Judge in Chambers for bail. The case was adjourned to tomorrow.