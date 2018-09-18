Police shoot Beetham man

Kerwin James shot dead

Vexed Beetham residents mobilised in their area earlier today, preparing to protest against the shooting death of one of their neighbours, Kerwin “Natty” James.

Police said members of the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol near Eighth Street when, at about 4 am, they saw James walking with a firearm.

Police said the man saw them and started shooting, but they returned fire and shot him several times.

James was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died.

Residents were seen gathering and preparing to stage a protest, prompting police to mobilise in Beetham.

The crowd dissapated in a matter of hours.