N Touch
Tuesday 18 September 2018
follow us
News

Police shoot Beetham man

Kerwin James shot dead

Vexed Beetham residents mobilised in their area earlier today, preparing to protest against the shooting death of one of their neighbours, Kerwin “Natty” James.

Police said members of the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol near Eighth Street when, at about 4 am, they saw James walking with a firearm.

Police said the man saw them and started shooting, but they returned fire and shot him several times.

James was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died.

Residents were seen gathering and preparing to stage a protest, prompting police to mobilise in Beetham.

The crowd dissapated in a matter of hours.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Police shoot Beetham man"

News

Kidnap planned for months

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith believes the kidnapping of Natalie Pollonais may have been planned…