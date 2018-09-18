PNM’s .1M members ready for polls battle

THE EDITOR: Political leader Dr Keith Rowley has championed the one man, one vote election process and the membership of the People’s National Movement (PNM) stands fired up and ready to take to the polls.

The successful candidates on September 30 will work with the political leader to do battle in the upcoming national elections.

Although this is an internal election, with the PNM’s membership numbering over 100,000 people, it is a nationwide election. All 41 constituencies across the country will have polling stations so that all members can comfortably and confidently register their votes.

The last internal election of the PNM commanded so much attention that supporters who are not party members expressed interest in participating. As the membership of the PNM continues to grow, more ballot boxes and more polling stations will be made available this time around.

Rowley has put forward a slate of candidates named Team RED and Rowley. RED is an acronym for Real Experienced and Dependable.

The members of Team RED and Rowley are a mix of youth, experience, competence and membership favourites. Team RED has been campaigning continuously in various parts of the country with public meetings.

There have been two admirable observations so far. First is Rowley’s announcement that Team RED’s public meetings are available to all candidates in the election race as seen in the five meetings held thus far.

Therefore the stage is not exclusive to Team RED but all independent candidates are also invited to present at the meetings. This is an offer which has been welcomed by some of the independent candidates as a real opportunity to promote their candidacy.

Secondly, candidates campaigning for the same position have been volunteering to attend media interviews together. Candidates take the opportunity to speak about their history in the party, plans for their respective positions and, of course, throw shade and picong along the way.

This type of camaraderie highlights the discipline and respect for each other’s views that prevail in the PNM.

It is clear that whatever the results of the internal election on September 30, the PNM will continue to prevail.

RONALD HUGGINS

PNM senator