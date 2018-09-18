Persad-Bissessar must apologise, says Camille

Camille Robinson-Regis

PNM lady vice chair Camille Robinson-Regis has described UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s “Oreo” remark as an attack on both the Prime Minister and the Syrian/ Lebanese community.

“When she describes our political leader as an Oreo, and she speaks disparagingly of the one per cent who tried, as she said, to own former Prime Minister Patrick Manning and herself, she is not just attacking us in the PNM, but also members of the Syrian, Lebanese, Arabic, Middle Eastern community – a community she has lavished praise (on) in the past.”

Addressing a meeting of the “Red and Rowley” slate of candidates at the San Fernando Auditorium lastThursday night, she told the large contingent of supporters she had written a letter of apology for Persad-Bissessar, and all the UNC leader had to do was sign it.

Persad-Bissessar has drawn the ire of people and organisations for her description of Dr Rowley as an Oreo during the party’s Monday Night Forum at the Union Presbyterian Primary School last Monday.

Robinson-Regis said that comment was the “most racist dotishness” ever uttered by a former prime minister and Opposition leader.

“The attack is not only on our beloved political leader and prime minister, but on every minority group in this country.

“Tonight we in the PNM reiterate our demand for an apology from the Opposition leader. We demand it. And we demanding that apology not only for our political leader and prime minister, we are also demanding an apology for the Syrian/ Lebanese, Middle Eastern community.”

Robinson-Regis said the time for “race games” had long gone, with the nation expecting better from its leaders.