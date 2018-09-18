Parkites, Matura in 10-goal thriller FC Santa Rosa go top as…

FC Santa Rosa forward Keron Clarke

THE RACE for the TT Super League crown took another dramatic turn on Sunday as Queen’s Park were left to settle for a draw after a 10-goal thriller against Matura Reunited. FC Santa Rosa, however, returned to the summit yet again, recording a 3-1 away win over Bethel United in Tobago.

After both teams went into the break at 1-1, the Parkites and Matura took turns leading the scoring, but in the end, a goal from Matura’s Stevon Stoute in injury time meant both teams walked away with a share of the spoils. Jason Devonish, who scored a brace for Queen’s Park, and Kitwana Abosi, who bagged a hat-trick for Matura, were among the stand-out performers.

The draw was welcome news for FC Santa Rosa, who made their trip to Tobago count with a comfortable 3-1 win over Bethel United in Mt Pleasant.

Keron Clarke, who spent the first half of the season with Cunupia FC, scored his first goal since his return to FC Santa Rosa in the 42nd minute to give the “Big Cannons” their second lead of the match.

Andre Rampersad opened the scoring in the 11th minute for Santa Rosa, before his item was cancelled out by TeeJay Cadiz of Bethel in the 37th. Santa Rosa, after leading 2-1 at the half, added a third in the 56th minute through a Noel Williams effort.

Bethel had the opportunity to get back into the match following the dismissal of Santa Rosa defender Jesse Reyes in the 65th minute, but a subsequent missed penalty from Bethel dented their spirits.

Sunday’s results meant FC Santa Rosa overtook Queen’s Park as the league leaders with a superior goal-difference. Both sit on 31 points, four ahead of their nearest rivals Cunupia FC, who were held to a goalless draw by San Fernando Giants.

League action will continue this weekend.

Results:

Saturday –

Club Sando FC 2 (Marcus Griffith 65th, 90th+3) vs Metal X Erin FC 0

Guaya United FC 3 (Ronaldo McIntosh 15th, Jody Allsop 19th, Carlon Hughes 87th) vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 1 (Keston Bibby-Cummings 81st)

Sunday –

Cunupia FC 0 vs San Fernando Giants 0

Queen’s Park 5 (Jason Devenish 25th, 74th, Leslie Russell 45th, Sean De Silva 76th, Nasyir Rodriguez 78th) vs Matura Reunited 5 (Kitwana Abosi 32nd, 67th, 69th, Zavion Navarro Patron 73rd, Stevon Stoute 90th+1)

Bethel United 1 (TeeJay Cadiz 37th) vs FC Santa Rosa 3 (Andre Rampersad 11th, Kerron Clarke 42nd, Noel Williams 56th)

RSSR FC 2 (Tyrel Wilson 25th pen, Ikechukwu Uhuegbulem 50th) vs UTT 1 (Cyrano Glen 11th)

Police FC 0 vs Prison Service 2 (Tevin Garcia 10th, Nathan Julien 38th)

Saturday’s fixtures

FC Santa Rosa vs Police FC, Arima Velodrome, 6.30 pm

Matura Reunited vs Club Sando FC, Venue TBD, Time TBD

Metal X Erin FC vs Cunupia FC, Erin Recreation Ground, 6 pm

UTT vs Queen’s Park, UTT Ground, O’Meara, 7 pm

San Fernando Giants vs Bethel United, St Margaret’s Recreation Ground, 4 pm

Sunday’s fixtures

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United vs RSSR FC, St Anthony’s College Ground, 4 pm

Prison Service FC vs Guaya United, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm