Man killed on Nelson Street

File Photo by Shane Superville

A 20-year-old Cunupia man was killed on Nelson Street yesterday evening.

He has been identified as Kyle Vickers of Elohim Road, Cunupia, who also resides at Oxford Street, East Dry River, Port of Spain.

Police said they were on patrol around 10.35 pm on Monday when they received a report of a shooting in Nelson Street.

When they arrived they found a man lying on the road near building 42-44, Nelson Street, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital but died while doctors were treating him.