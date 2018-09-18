Mahabir-Wyatt: Children as young as 7, on drugs Calls for juvenile drug facility

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi greets activist Diana Mahabir-Wyatt yesterday at the ceremonial opening of the 2018/2019 law term at the Hall of Justice.

ACTIVIST Diana Mahabir-Wyatt has called on Government to build a facility for children with mental illness and for children with drug issues, adding there are children aged seven to nine who are addicted to drugs. She was speaking yesterday at the Supreme Court Ceremonial Opening of the 2018-2019 Law Term Service of Divine Worship held at City Hall, Port of Spain.

She said there were large cracks in the system including there was no residential facility where children who commit felonies can be referred to for rehabilitation. She added that mental illness was spreading around this country “like Sahara dust” but there was no place specially set up for children mentally ill or children addicted to drugs.

She expressed hope the State would establish such a facility and one that is well staffed with professionals. She said since the Children’s Court was opened in February this year 1,100 cases have already been heard. “It gives an idea of the problem we face in this country.”

She said for the first time there was a court with highly qualified professionals who could assess children and their life experiences would be known. She reported there were children aged seven, eight and nine who were addicted to drugs, some mentally ill and some suicidal.

“When they are so desperately frightened, damaged and afraid.” She described the staff of the Children’s Court as “amazing” and one of the most impressive courts.

Mahabir-Wyatt said the court was not there to punish but there were advocates for the children who often do not know how to speak, as well as advocates for the community, and trained peer assessors aged 13 to 17 who listen to less serious misdemeanours and whose ruling have never been overturned. She explained the court is based on the ideals of rehabilitation, restorative justice and problem solving.

“These are children – they are weak, frail, imperfect, fragile children. And we have an obligation as adults and as citizens of this country to accept those children as ours and to make sure they get help and healing, not just punish them for their misdemeanours.”

She said the Children’s Court has all the features required by international standards, was the only one in the Caribbean and the Hemisphere and had the most sophisticated case management system that exists. “It is something the country should be very proud of.”