Kidnap planned for months

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith believes the kidnapping of Natalie Pollonais may have been planned over a six-month period before it was actually carried out on September 6.

Four people, including two policemen, a contractor and a labourer were nabbed by the police during a daring rescue while she was being moved to another location. The four are still being questioned in connection with the abduction.

They are being held at separate locations and are undergoing rigorous questioning by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit. Griffith confirmed yesterday that no charges have been laid against the four including the two policemen who were last based at the La Romaine Police post.

“This may have been planned over a six-month period. Six days have not yet passed (since their detention). The police, headed by DCP Harold Phillip are doing everything that is required. Unfortunately, I am not able to say much more. The case is on going and four persons are presently held,” Griffith said yesterday.

Shortly after leaving the gym at the C3 Complex in San Fernando at 11.30 am on September 6, the Palmiste mother of three was abducted. No ransom demand was made. Her white BMW car was later found at Cypress Boulevard at Union Hall later that day.

Four days later she was rescued by police in an operation led by Griffith and which involved some 200 officers.

The CoP said every abduction and missing person case would be treated with the same effort they expended in the Pollonais case.