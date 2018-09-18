James fires back, accuses TTFA of slander

Jinelle James (second from left) and TTFA general secretary Justin Latapy-George during a meeting with Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe (centre) at the Ministry's office on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF SPORT AND YOUTH AFFAIRS.

MANAGER of the national women’s football team, Jinelle James, has issued a media release, accusing the TT Football Association (TTFA) of sullying her reputation.

James, a former national midfielder, issued a statement less than 24 hours after the TTFA, in a media release, stated that she did not approach its president David John-Williams nor general secretary Justin Latapy-George for an overseas camp for the TT women’s team “prior to nor at the time of postings made on social media by players on Wednesday 12th September 2018”.

The national women’s team are preparing for the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in the United States, from October 4-17.

The CONCACAF Championship serves as the final round of qualifiers for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

According to James, “On Monday 10 September, I sent an e-mail to the general secretary and copied president, technical director (Anton Corneal) and technical committee chair (Richard Quan Chan) that itemises all areas of concern for the team that included salaries for staff and players, US visas, US team camp and seeking assistance and fundraisers.

“To date, no one has responded to that e-mail,” said James.

The long-standing team manager admitted, “I am well aware that this release may jeopardise my position (on) the women’s team, but I must stand up for some measure of principle and my own values.”