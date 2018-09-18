Industrial Court president stresses importance of tripartite dialogue

Deborah Thomas-Felix, President of the Industrial Court. FILE PHOTO

INDUSTRIAL Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix has stressed the importance of engaging a tripartite approach to treating with issues related to occupational safety and health and disaster reduction.

In her address at the special sitting of the Industrial Court for the new law term, at St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, Thomas-Felix said through tripartism, unions and employers lend their voices and expertise in different areas to manage competing demands in labour-management relations and find common ground for advancing national development goals.

“I accept that ultimately it is the decision of government whether or not to accept and to implement recommendations from the social partners, however the importance of the tripartite process, the importance of the coming together of the minds of the three partners, cannot be overstated.”