Highway to close for overpass

WORK on the Sea Lots overpass is continuing and come this weekend, construction work will cause disruption in traffic between the Barataria Overpass, the Beetham Highway and the Port of Spain Lighthouse.

A release yesterday from the Ministry of Works and Transport advised that the Beetham Highway will be closed to all traffic this weekend in order to facilitate the construction and drivers must use alternative routes.

For east bound traffic, drivers must turn left onto Broadway and make their way toward the Eastern Main Road where they can filter back onto the highway.

The ministry said the west bound lanes of the Beetham Highway will be converted to two-way traffic between the Lighthouse and Pioneer Drive to facilitate access for local traffic.

The release also said there will be no access permitted along the west bound lanes of the Beetham Highway beyond the Barataria Overpass. Only local traffic accessing Development Drive will be permitted.

Alternative access into Port of Spain and environs would be allowed through the use of the Barataria Overpass where drivers can utilise the Priority Bus Route (PBR), the Eastern Main Road or Lady Young Road in Morvant.

Local traffic will be allowed to access Development Drive from the west bound lanes of the Beetham Highway. Local traffic heading east bound from Development Drive would be allowed to proceed east along the east bound lanes of the Beetham Highway.

No access to the Beetham Highway will be permitted from Abattoir Road and Production Drive.