Gary has restored hope for a safer TT Chamber head says

PRESIDENT of the Chaguanas Chamber Vishnu Charran said Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has restored their hope with the successful extraction of kidnapped victim Natalie Pollonais last week.

Charran said Griffith’s action has set their expectations very high and they are anticipating a lot more from him and the entire police service as the scourge of crime leaves families uneasy.

“Your success is our priority,” the chamber head said as he pledged the Chamber’s support for Griffith in his war against crime. He said they are expecting Griffith to ‘rescue the perishing’ referring to young men with their ‘mother’s milk’ still on their faces who are engaging in violence and losing their lives. He said they also need help with the unseen crime of money laundering and drug running.

Charran expression of hope came during his address to the Chamber’s breakfast meeting with the commissioner in Chaguanas last Friday. In his welcoming remarks, Charran observed the rising level of fear and stress among citizens due to the senseless killings, home invasions, kidnappings.

He pointed out the crime they do not see is also hurting the economy and causing business to suffer, referring to the shortage of foreign exchange required to run a successful business.

“I refer to money laundering, illegal gambling, drugs and guns coming in through our borders making this place seem like the wild west and the corruption we so often hear about. It hurts to see young men with their mother’s milk still in their faces, with guns and they are dying.

“It pains our hearts and souls to see young men losing their lives on a daily basis. This is not right. This is uncalled for. We want to work with you, support you. We need to rescue the perishing that is the future of TT.” He told the audience which included Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan, Senator Avinash Singh and Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim that because of crime, overseas businessmen were afraid to invest in TT. “Commissioner Griffith, your presence here today is to send the message to all that you and your team will fight for all of us in this nation to make TT a safe place once again,” Charran said.