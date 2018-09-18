Flooding in Central, South Hours of rain leads to…

TIMBER!: Firemen cut a tree which fell yesterday during heavy wind which accompanied heavy showers yesterday in Palmiste Park, south Trinidad. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

FLOODING was reported yesterday in parts of central and south Trinidad as a result of heavy rainfall which occurred earlier in the day and over the weekend.

Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong said flooding took place in Fairview Park, Freeport; Gannesingh Street, Balmain; Lackhan Drive, Calcutta #1; Mamoral #2; Sharp Road and Carr Trace.

Awong said some houses were affected in Fairview Park. He also said water covered part of the roadway at Sharp Road and Carr Trace. Awong said the Caparo River burst its banks in some areas but he is hoping that the water subsides especially as more bad weather is expected.

He said the corporation’s disaster management unit (DMU) is out in the field assessing the situation.

Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation chairman Glen Ram said flooding was reported in Plum Mitan, Rio Claro South, Navet and Mayaro Junction. Ram said there was water on the Plum Mitan Main Road and only certain vehicles could pass.

He said steps were being taken to assist any school children who may find transport home from school difficult as a result of the flooding. Ram said the situation was a bit challenging because it was high tide.

He said some watercourses in the area have not been cleared and this could pose a challenge if heavy rainfall persists. Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy identified parts of Penal Rock Road, Debe Trace and Debideen Trace as places which experienced flooding yesterday.

Sammy said rivers in the area were not full. He hoped flood waters would recede after high tide. Sammy also said the corporation’s DMU assisted in clearing two trees which fell across the road in different parts of the region.

Siparia Regional Corporation chairman Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh said the corporation had received reports of flooding but “no critical areas thus far.”