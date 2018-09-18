Deyalsingh: Hospitals can cope

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said despite the closure of the central bock at Port of Spain General Hospital, that hospital plus those at St James and Mount Hope can cope with patient demand. In the Lower House, he answered an urgent question from Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh as to how the closure might affect the list of patients seeking urgent care.

Also in the sitting, Minister of Social Development Cherrie-Ann Critchlow-Cockburn made statements about the Draft National Policy on Persons With Disabilities and the National Social Mitigation Plan.

The former seeks for persons with disabilities to enjoy the right to life and full access to independent living, such as in social and educational aspects.

Rather than needing charity and facing marginalisation, persons with disabilities with enjoy inclusiveness and human rights, she said. Asked about a centre for persons with disabilities at Carlsen Field, Critchlow-Cockburn said structural defects in that building must first be fixed. She said her ministry has given $31 million to NGO’s helping people with disabilities.

The Mitigation Plan aims to counter the social, psychological and economic effects of TT’s declining economy. It helps the retrenched, the poor, the youthful and the vulnerable. Phase One is the establishment of walk-in centres and telephone help-lines and possibly even help like soup kitchens. Phase 2 is provision of training and entrepreneurial opportunities. “Build resilience in citizens to propel the count to prosperity,” she urged. Some $1 million is allocated to roll out the plan, she said.