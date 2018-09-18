Career day exposes studentsto variety of options

WITH a robust aim to help young boys choose their future career paths and what is available in the world of work, the Eastern Boys Government Primary School held a career day last Friday.

Standard Five teacher Linton Westfield said the career day was to expose students to other options for career choices, other than being a footballer. The school invited professionals of various careers to speak with students from First Year straight up to Standard Five.

Westfield said for the past three years the school has been having a career day which is followed by school’s annual walk for success.

“For our walk for success we will have discussion with the students, and also walk through the streets of Port of Spain for the students to showcase what they want to be in life.

“They create posters in their classrooms on topics they discussed about their future careers. We try to guide them on a path to have them focus on where they want to be. This year we are doing something different where we are bringing in professionals from outside to talk to the students about different careers.”

When asked if the programme has benefited the students over the years, Westfield said through research, when students were asked what they wanted to be, the majority of the students said they wanted to be a football player. He said there are professions they have never heard about before, which include engineers, software developers, and entrepreneurs.

“They are becoming more focused and recognising through education the sky is the limit. They paid absolutely no attention to other avenues they can venture into the near future. We want to broaden their perspective on things that they can achieve. We have professionals going around engaging the students with their various careers to inspire them.”