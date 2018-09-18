2 shot dead in Maloney

Photo by Enrique Assoon

TWO men were killed on Monday evening in Maloney gardens. Police from the Maloney Crime Patrol unit went to the car park of Building 2, after they received a report of gunshots being heard at about 8 pm.

When they arrived they found Azizi Mc Kenna of Building 13, bleeding from gunshot wounds and gasping for breath. He was taken to the Arima Health Facility where he succumbed to his injuries.

While at the health centre, police were told by doctors that another man, identified as Ramon Cyrillo was brought into the hospital by relatives minutes earlier after he too was shot in the carpark of Building 2. Like Mc Kenna, Cyrillo also died while receiving treatment. Newsday was told that Mc Kenna was shot five times while Cyrillo was shot 11 times.