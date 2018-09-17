Young: Vehicle robberies, home invasions down

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says the police service has refuted a claim by Opposition Senator Wade Mark there has been a 94 per cent increase in motor vehicle robberies in 2018 but there has actually been a decrease.

He was responding to a question by Mark in the Senate last Friday.

“And in the continuation of the misrepresentation of facts by the Opposition and the continued attempt by the Opposition to paint the TT Police Service in a negative light when they are doing their best to tackle crime.”

He said while the TTPS noted an increase in motor vehicle robberies the larceny of motor vehicles had decreased by 40.4 per cent for the period January 1 to June 2, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. The TTPS also recorded an overall 20 per cent decrease of motor-vehicle-related crimes for the period January 1 to June 2, 2018 compared with the same period in 2017.

Young said despite the 20 per cent decrease the TTPS continued to focus on heightening policing of roadways and measures included active stop and search exercises, heightened people-centred patrols and continuous public awareness and sensitisation.

“It is regretted that the Opposition would pose something saying that the TTPS said there has been a 94 per cent increase when they have said the exact opposite.”

“Shame,” a Government member said.

Mark responded: “May I remind this Johnny Come Lately Minister-”

Senate Vice President Nigel De Freitas stopped him, waited for silence and then asked Mark to ask his supplemental question.

“Withdraw it,” Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said.

“Withdraw what? Look nah man you...” Mark said.

De Freitas said he would not allow the chamber to descend to that level of decorum at any stage of proceedings.

Mark, after saying the Opposition had not attacked the TTPS, asked how many vehicles had been stolen in 2018 thus far but it was not allowed by De Freitas.

Mark then asked what Government was doing to address the increase in the number of home invasions and robberies nationwide. Young responded information from TTPS showed for the period January 1 to June 30, 2017 compared to the same period in 2018 there was an overall reduction in the number of home invasions and robberies across the county. He said there was a 26.49 per cent reduction in home invasion and 1.73 per cent reduction in robberies at all residences.