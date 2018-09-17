Woman dies in Claxton Bay accident

A 36-year-old woman was killed in an accident on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Claxton Bay, on Saturday night.

Dead is Kizzy Bango of D’ Abadie, Tunapuna. Police said the woman died on the spot. Drivers of three other cars escaped with minor injuries. According to a police report, the accident occurred about at 9.30 pm. Reports said Bango was driving a black SUV heading south when her vehicle was struck from behind by the driver of a Nissan Laurel Medalist car. The car also crashed into a Tiida, driven by another woman, and another car. Bango’s SUV veered off the road, and she was thrown several feet in the air before she died.

Up to late yesterday, the driver of the Nissan Laurel Medalist, a 27-year-old man remained in police custody.

An autopsy on Bango’s body will be done today.

St. Margaret’s Police are investigating.