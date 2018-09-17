Williams gets association send off

Police Social and Welfare Association member Ederis Johnson presents former acting commissioner of police Stephen Williams , a framed protrait of himself at an appreciation ceremony for Williams by Association at the Hyatt in Port of Spain on Saturday evening. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI.

DESPITE being at loggerheads during his six years leading the police service, DCP Stephen Williams was given a hero’s send off by the Police Social and Welfare Association on Saturday.

The formal event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain, celebrated Williams, not just as a retiring officer, but as a former member and leader of the association.

Williams was remembered for being instrumental in bridging the gap between the then two associations that bargained separately for first and second division officers.

He was commended by former chief personnel officer Stephanie Lewis, who said she had a great working relationship with Williams, both at the bargaining table and afterwards.

She told the crowd that at one time while the Insp Anand Ramesar-led association was tugging with her, Williams called her and sought to bring some closure to the negotiations.

Current president, Insp Michael Seales described Williams as the “Mc Daddy Grand-daddy” of the association as he “epitomise the meaning of welfare” for the officers.

Williams was the first ever representative of the first division after joining the then first and second division associations in 2004, holding that post of a first division representative until 2007, when he left the association. Prior to that he held the post of president of the then second division association between 1998-2001 and between 1996-1998, he the position of secretary.

Another accolade showered on Williams was that he was competitive man who had a mantra that went: “You have to put money in police pockets”, while remaining selfless.

The most well-received accolades came from former independent senator Clive Dottin who told the gathering that he did not like the way Williams was treated, referring to him acting in the role of Commissioner of Police for six years and being rejected twice by Government.

Dottin in his exuberant off-the-cuff speech, said Williams’ push for the Police Youth Club may have been seen as a soft approach to policing, but to him it was a hard approach and a necessary one to curb criminality from youth.

“If loving you is wrong then I always want to be wrong,” he told the crowd to the response of cheers and loud applause.

Williams was also praised by National Security Minister Stuart Young who said he was shocked to learn that he once led the police association.

He added that he noticed that Williams was a man who took the difficult times in stride, and he did a good service to the country for the past six years while carrying a tremendous responsibility.

He added that it is his hope, having met with the current association, that they receive their own home as they are currently housed at the Besson Street Police Station, inclusive of a wellness centre.

Young said he will be advocating for that at a Cabinet level.

In thanking the association and those gathered, Williams said policing is a tough business, having done it for 39 years and setting many milestones along the way, one of them being promoted to the rank of inspector above senior sergeants for acquiring 100 points, when the point system was first introduced.

He added that being a Commissioner of Police is no easy thing, and that “no one person” can turn the country around.

He added that growing up he questioned why his mother named him Stephen and only as he grew older he understood the biblical significance as Stephen is recorded as the first martyr.

Williams was gifted a cruise to Miami for two, along with spending money, a watch, a framed photograph and other items by the association and other police officers.

He is set to go on 23 months vacation beginning on Wednesday and then retirement.