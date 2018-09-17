Thorne crowned time trial champ

JABARI THORNE was crowned as the one-kilometre time trial champ, on the final day of the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) Elite National Championships, at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva on Saturday.

Thorne, representing Chain Lynx club, won in a time of one minute 19.847 seconds, ahead of Peter Thompson of Team DPS who clocked one minute 24.339 seconds.

Dominique Lovell won the women’s 500-metre time trial in 39.03 seconds.

In the scratch race, Tyler Cole of Team DPS prevailed, followed by clubmate Kemp Orosco, Hummingbird’s Sheldon Ramjit, Phoenix’s Myles Burnette and Rigtech Sonics’ Donnell Harrison.

And, in the team pursuit, the PSL quartet of Akil Campbell, Jabari Whiteman, Ronell Woods and Jovian Gomez copped gold in four minutes 39.479 seconds, with the foursome of Burnette, Darius Beckles (Open Road), Harrison and Marcus Boneo (Arima Wheelers) next in five minutes 6.413 seconds.