Theatre fraternity remember Gregory Singh as a friend

AS the National Drama Association (NDATT) mourns the loss of their murdered colleague Gregory Singh, prominent members of the fraternity remembers him as the consummate performer, a guide to young thespians, but mostly as a friend.

Singh, 52, stage manager and head of Funny Farms Factory Productions was discovered at his Mohan Avenue, Arouca home on September 12. An autopsy ruled out death by natural causes, as forensic evidence suggested he was strangled.

In the more than 30 years he worked in the theatre fraternity, Singh served as stage manager, set designer, producer, makeup artist, costumer, production manager as well as performer.

He worked with most of the local theatre companies, including, The Baggasse Company, JCS Entertainment , Ha Ha Ha Theatre Company, and RR/RS Productions. His expertise led to him stage manage the Dimanche Gras show on two occasions and Soca artiste and actress Nikki Crosby at the International Soca Monarch competition.

His long-time friend and co-worker Raymond Choo Kong, a long-standing friend said Singh worked with him as a costume designer, stage manager and production manager. “He was quite an unusual manager and it took time to get to know him, but everyone had the same assessment, which was that to know him was to love him. He didn't mince words and said it like he saw it, but he was also very kind, considerate and caring. He was the good cop to my bad cop and vice versa.”

He said Singh will be missed by the theatre fraternity and by his family, especially, his brother Joel and sister Alexa.

Producer Kathleen Christine Johnston also remembered Singh as the most efficient stage manager she had the pleasure to work with. “Always early, always having the space prepared, always ready to help actors with lines and always a stern task master. Gregory would not tolerate any kind of habitual tardiness and lame excuses for not doing the work would not be countenanced”

As a fellow producer she said he was always very supportive and generous both in terms of advice and actual physical support. “He would willingly let me have material for sets at absolutely no cost. Gregory was certainly one of a kind and I will miss him greatly. God speed Gregs,” Johnston said.

Actor Michael Cherrie said Singh was a sweet, wonderful friend. “Irreverent, mischievous, devoted to the theatre and one of its pillars as it stands now in TT. He was an accomplished and hard-working producer, stage manager, designer and performer. Committed to bringing in a younger generation into the theatre. He was a nurturing guide to the younger thespians and artists.”

Actress Tishanna Williams also commented on Singh’s quiet authority, unmatched wit and mischief. “We lost a grounding energy within our space today.”

Thespian Penelope Spencer said Singh was the consummate performer and stage manager extraordinaire. He was funny, annoying when he was ready, creative, loving and committed to theatre. He loved music and musicals. He was my friend.”