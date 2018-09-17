Second berthing pleases Sinanan

An aerial view of the Galleons Passage arriving at the Scarborough port on its second trial run on Saturday. Photo courtesy Kenneth Phillips

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan today expressed satisfaction with the Galleons Passage’s second test run to Tobago last Saturday. He shared National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) chairman Herbert George’s view that the ferry made a successful berthing using its stern ramp at the Scarborough port.

Sinanan said he was advised that some minor tweaking needed to be done regarding the ramp. He was confident this would happen in short order. Sinanan also said the final process to obtain the necessary certificates from the Maritime Services Department is underway.

But Sinanan did not commit to giving a date when the Galleons Passage would begin operations on the seabridge. He reiterated this would happen soon. Last Saturday, George described the vessel’s sailing to Tobago as smooth. George was satisfied with the Galleons Passage’s mechanical functioning.

Nidco is seeking to procure a high-speed passenger/vehicle catamaran to be engaged on a time charter for two years with an option for an additional year. The tender closes on October 26.

The specifications for this ferry include an 800-1,000 passenger capacity, 250-300 cars, length between 90 and100 metres and speed of 33-38 knots. Government is seeking to purchase two new fast ferries for the seabridge. The Prime Minister has said these vessels should arrive in TT by mid-2020.