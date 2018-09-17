Prayer for CJ: Be filled with humility

Ceremonial opening of the 2018- 2019 Law Term City Hall Auditorium Judges of the High Court in prayer PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED Monday, 17th September, 2018.

MADAME Justice Alice Yorke-Soo Hon has prayed that Chief Justice Ivor Archie be filled with humility and wisdom.

"Strengthen him to perform all his duties fairly and effectively. May we never seek self but always seek the good of those whom we serve".

She was praying Monday at the Supreme Court Ceremonial Opening of the 2018-2019 Law Term Service of Divine Worship held at CIty Hall, Port of Spain.

She thanked God for upholding and protecting the legal system of the land, for the calling to serve in the legal profession, for democracy, justice, freedom and righteousness.

"And for those with courage and strength and righteous fervour whose integrity and ability remain blameless. We thank you that you may continue to strengthen to keep the scales of justice evenly balanced. We remember those who have ethical struggles and pray they will choose what is right in your sight."

She thanked God for local attorneys and asked God to help them to honest, upright and just.

"May they always seek the best interests of their clients."

She also thanked God for those who perform valuable necessary work amongst the attorneys includings clerks, ushers, messengers, note takers, secretaries, guards and chaffuers, and "without whom the wheels of justice may be at a standstill."