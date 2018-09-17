Pollonais writes to Griffith: Thank you for saving me

SAFE AND SOUND: Natalie Pollonais

KIDNAP victim Natalie Pollonais was so moved by the round-the-clock efforts of the police which saw her being rescued four days after she was snatched, that she put pen to paper and wrote a thank-you letter to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.

In the letter, Pollonais said the concern and diligence of the police had renewed her faith in this country. She called on the nation to unite since nothing is impossible when Trinis work together.

Speaking at the Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce's breakfast meeting yesterday at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya, Griffith read Pollonais' letter aloud and said he was deeply touched by her sentiments.

Pollonais also thanked the relatives of all police officers who sacrificed their family time with their loved ones who were away from home, working to secure her release. She even joked, at the end of the letter, that given all that she has been through, if the police could give her a 'bligh' if she ends up on the wrong side of a police speed trap.

Griffith said Pollonais' letter embodies everything he has asked of citizens that is, to partner with the police service and provide a united front against criminals.

"Mrs Pollonais sent a letter to me yesterday (Sunday) and she gave me approval to read it to the public. Ladies and gentlemen this is what I ask all citizens to do...circle the wagons.

"If we work together, the Police Service and law-abiding citizens, we will be an unbreakable combination where once and for all we can do what is required to provide you with your fundamental rights of safety and security and to weed out the rogue elements in the police service," the top cop said.

He said the arrest of two police officers triggered some backlash from the public but he pledged to weed out corrupt elements from within the police service. Griffith said he intends to renew the public's trust in the police service.

