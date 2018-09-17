Pensioner wants help

Balchan Sookdeo,70, of Pleasantville stands near a trench at the front of his home.

ALMOST two months ago when a Pleasantville pensioner discovered a puddle of water at the front of his yard, he did not pay much attention to it.

Balchan Sookdeo, 70, of Poinsettia Lane, is now worried that a broken underground sewer line may be the cause of the problem. He is calling for the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to do a thorough investigation into the problem and solve it.

Sookdeo said when he first saw the water in the yard, he pumped it out. But within two days, water resurfaced in the same area. It has been a reccurring problem since. A plumber, Sookdeo said, advised him to lock off the water supply in the sewer line which he did.

“I reported it to WASA and workers are claiming it is an internal problem. They say they can do anything about that. WASA is only coming and going and not doing anything for me,” Sookdeo said.

Hoping to find out the reason for the water gathering, someone dug a trench about six feet deep and four feet wide near to the puddle.

“I was surprised. The sewer is not connected to the main here. I don’t know where it is going. The sewer line is in the direction of another house. The water line was on top and the sewer line below.”

“I want to know where the sewer line is going and why there is contaminated water gathering up every two days. I believe the water is coming from another house and something is blocking it in the line. So, it is ending up in my place,” Sookdeo said.

Sookdeo said he has been living in the house for the past seven years with his 68-year-old wife.

“We are sickly people. The authorities want me to solve this problem but, this is above me. This is an internal problem from WASA and I cannot interfere with WASA’s line. I cannot do that. Besides, we don’t have money to fix anything,” Sookdeo said.

**Headline**