NGC director urges youths: Dare to be different Superblue honoured at Sanfest 2018 launch

Kenneth Allum presents Austin ‘ Super Blue’ Lyons with his award for his contribution to culture at the 2018 Sanfest Llunch, at Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, last Thursday. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

National Gas Company (NGC) director Kenneth Allum encouraged citizens to see the commercial value of creative and sporting talents and encouraged parents to be supportive of their children if their interests and abilities lie in these areas.

Speaking at the launch of the NGC Sanfest at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on Thursday, Allum said young people today are under tremendous pressure to conform. He challenged them to venture away from the beaten path and dare to be different.

Calypso icon Superblue (Austin Lyons) and one of the festival’s founder, Winston Bramble, were honoured for their contribution to culture at the launch. An impromptu acapella version of The Lord’s Prayer, soca style, was the unique medium the singer chose to say thank you to the festival committee for honouring him.

The Road March champion said he was impressed with the work the festival is doing with young people, giving them an opportunity to express their varied talent, including Jilisse Roberts who paid tribute to the two honourees in a monologue.

The festival now in its 49th year and will begin next week with the theme: Be Different, Be Y.O.U – Yourself, Originally Made, Unique.

Allum said the theme carries two underlying messages: One to appreciate and value difference and the other to be proud of who we are.

“The world that our young people live in today can be very punishing of that which is different. There is so much pressure to conform, to wear clothes that are fashionable, to listen to trending music, to own up-to-the minute technology.

“It takes courage to move against the current as a young person, indeed even adults can struggle to do so. It is much easier to follow the crowd, but where the like-minded follow, difference can lead,” Allum said.

He said children need to be taught that it is not always necessary to keep the norm as venturing from the beaten path can be extremely rewarding not just in terms of personal development but economically as well.

He said difference, offering something no one else has, is what most entrepreneurs build their success on.

He encouraged parents and teachers exercise flexibility in guiding their young charges and open their minds to the possibility of extra-curricular interests growing into viable careers.

“Our country does not just need doctors and engineers. We must see the commercial value of creative talent, sporting talent and support children if their interests and abilities lie in these areas. Difference can prove to be a tremendous advantage.”