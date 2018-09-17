NCPP does not fight crime directly

THE National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP) does not fight crime directly. NCPP co-ordinator, retired Maj Gen Rodney Smart made this point at an NCPP outreach meeting at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando on Thursday night.

He told the audience the NCPP draws a distinction between “crime-prevention issues and crime-fighting issues.”

Smart explained, “The NCPP is focused on those things that are going to stop or curtail persons from getting involved in crime.”

While this is being done, Smart said the country’s law enforcement agencies “will continue to do what they do in terms of crime-fighting.”

He declared, “Our intent, with your support, is to develop those initiatives and strengthen those that already exist to help our nation improve the situation that we are in right now.”

Smart said the programme is “not another talk shop” but is action-oriented. He added that the NCPP will help to strengthen communities to the extent that they will be able to repulse people who engage in crime.

The NCPP is targeting all 14 local government corporations and the Tobago House of Assembly. Phase one of the programme will be implemented in Diego Martin, Chaguanas and Tobago.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said the city has been “very fortunate compared to what happens elsewhere” in terms of crime, but San Fernando has not been left unscathed.