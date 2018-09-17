More bad weather on Thursday
TT is expected to have more thundershowers and flash flooding by Thursday. Yesterday, the meteorological office issued a yellow level alert – an adverse weather watch – from 2.45 am to 6 pm, and urged citizens to carefully monitor the weather conditions before venturing outside.
Meteorologist Gary Benjamin said although TT is in the rainy season, a trough associated with the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ) which modulated the weather and affected Trinidad and to a lesser extent Tobago.
“We will have a better day tomorrow (today) but we will get patches of rain and light to moderate rain in isolated areas. We will be getting an increase in bad weather on Thursday."
