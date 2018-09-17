Moonilal laments shut schools

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal lamented the closure of four schools in his constituency, in a statement yesterday.

“I would like to take this opportunity to beseech Minister of Education Mr Anthony Garcia with the opening of several schools in Oropouche East namely, Barrackpore East Secondary School, Barrackpore West Secondary School and Debe Hindu School.

“These schools are yet to be opened in order to educate and foster the development of the children within my constituency,” Moonilal said in the release. He said these pupils are at home with no idea when they return to their classrooms.

“Students are expected to write CSEC and SEA in the upcoming months and because of the school closure they are unable to prepare themselves effectively.

“I also call on the Minister to state when the Ramai Trace Hindu School will be open. These children are displaced and this has cause much financial strain on parents.”