Man held with ganja

A 24-YEAR-OLD man from East Dry River, Port of Spain was held in Gasparillo with a kilo of marijuana last Sunday.
According to a media release, Debe Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit police were conducting searches along the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Gasparillo overpass when, at 9.50 am, they had cause to stop and search a gold coloured Mazda 6 car.
When police searched, they found a kilo of the illegal substance hidden in the vehicle. The man was arrested and is expected to be charged for the offence.
