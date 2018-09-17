Guyana Amazon Warrior Emrit hits back after online abuse

Rayad Emrit of Guyana Amazon Warriors reacts to dropping a catch during the Hero Caribbean Premier League final vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba, Sunday. PHOTO BY CPL VIA GETTY IMAGES

AMAZON WARRIORS all-rounder Rayad Emrit has reaffirmed his commitment to the Guyana franchise despite being blamed on social media by their fans for Sunday night's defeat to Trinbago Knight Riders. Emrit has been the target of online abuse since Guyana lost the Caribbean Premier League final by eight wickets on Sunday to the Trinbago Knight Riders. He said he has been accused of "selling out" for his TT compatriots to win.

It was the fourth time the Amazon Warriors lost a final and the second defeat with Emrit on the side after previously losing the 2016 title match.

In an interview with Guyanese media company News Room, Emrit expressed displeasure with being made the scapegoat. The 37 year old was the most expensive bowler in the final, conceding 47 runs in his three overs as Colin Munro – the Player of the Tournament – hit him for three sixes and a four in the 17th over that went for 27. A week before, however, he was their best bowler with two wickets for 25 runs to end a six-match TKR winning streak at Providence Stadium, Guyana. He followed that up with figures of two for 22 in the qualifier to help book Guyana's spot in the final vs the same opponents.

"I have been through this before – it's not the first time. Every time Guyana loses Rayad Emrit gets the blame. I've probably seen it and heard it a million times before," he said.

The T20 veteran said he usually ignores social media but he said the abuse somehow still reaches him.

"Yes it's gonna be a little negative talk, and yes it gets to me sometimes because I'm only human. I don''t really follow it on Facebook and social media but there's a lot of things that come to me without me even looking for it. I'm an Amazon Warrior and I go out there and give 150 per cent whenever I wear the clothes. To the fans who think I sell out and didn't give my best, I want to say I love you guys and will always give 150 per cent to you and no matter what I'm a true Amazon Warrior."

In a social media post, Emrit acknowledged he did not have the best CPL season but said he always give his utmost on the field.

"I don’t really have to say anything but I just thought I should. This has been the toughest CPL for me since it has begun. I personally didn’t get the results as a player and I know I’m much better than what I have shown. But you know what? The best players in the world go through these patches. I don’t even have to say how hard I have worked and all the sacrifices I have made."

He believes fans should stop bashing him and celebrate what was a good season despite them falling short at the final hurdle.

"The Guyana Amazon Warriors have been to the finals four times now and that in itself is an amazing achievement. Yes we haven’t crossed the line yet, but I’m sure we would...To my teammates who have been there for me, I say thanks as well. Without you guys it could have been worst and for the ones who’s closest to me – my family – without you, God alone knows lol (laugh out loud). Take some time out and stop the bashing for a minute and reflect what a great job this team has done without anyone giving us a chance to even reach the final. God is great."