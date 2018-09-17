Former IndustriALL director: Refinery closure will decimate the economy

President General of the OWTU, Ancel Roget and Jim Catterson, former ILO international director during a press conference at Paramount building San Fernando Holder 17-9-18

Former IndustriALL Global Union director Jim Catterson says the economy will experience a “downward spiral into poverty” should Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery be shut down by government.

Addressing a media conference at the OWTU’s Paramount building headquarters, Circular Road, San Fernando yesterday, Catterson said there were “similarities” between the ongoing feud between government and union and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher confrontation with the British miners’ union in the mid 1980’s.

He said following the impasse, Britons had to pay more for imported coal.

“The closure of that refinery will decimate this part of the country and ultimately it will decimate the economy of the country as a whole.”