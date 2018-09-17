Criminologist backs CoP

CRIMINOLOGIST Renee Cummings said the population should give Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and the Police Service time to implement new strategies to fight crime.

She made this observation at a National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP) outreach session at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando, on Thursday night.

Responding to a comment from a man in the audience, Cummings said it was no secret that the public’s trust in the police has been eroded over time.

But she reminded the audience there is new leadership in the Police Service, and that leadership should be given some space to operate.

A young girl in the audience suggested curfews as a way to fight crime.

Cummings said the introduction of mandatory curfews could be counterproductive. because when they are lifted, they could create an artificial reality about whether or not crime has been reduced. She suggested individuals should consider self-regulated curfews based on their own situations.

Cummings also said the NCPP does not deal with white-collar crime, which is dealt with through measures such as public procurement and whistleblower legislation. The latter is before Parliament.